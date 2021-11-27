IBPS Clerk 2021: Admit Card released for Prelims at ibps.in - Direct link

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2021 (CRP Clerk XI) on Friday, November 26. Candidates appearing for the IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2021 (CRP Clerk XI) can download the admit card through its official website — ibps.in.

The online examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 19, 2021.

Steps to download IBPS CRP Clerk XI admit card 2021:

- Visit the IBPS official website — ibps.in

- On the homepage, click on the ‘download CRP- CLERK -XI – preliminary admit cards’ link

- Enter your required details -- registration no/roll no, password and DOB

- Enter Captcha code

- Log in to download the call letter

The duration of the online examination will be 60 minutes. 20 minutes compensatory time for every 60 minutes (1 hour) of the examination time for candidates with disability eligible for compensatory time.

IBPS has also released the information handout for the exam which can be downloaded through the official website.

Direct link to download handout: ibps.in