IBPS Clerk Prelim 2022 result link activated at ibps.in: How to check

IBPS Clerk Prelim 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk preliminary 2022 result has been declared at the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS Clerk prelim exam 2022 can now check their result. To check the IBPS Clerk Prelim Result 2022 candidates will have to enter their registration number and password. The IBPS Clerk Prelim Result will be available on the website till September 27.

The IBPS Clerk prelim was conducted on September 3 and 4 and the IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 exam will be held on October 8. The IBPS Clerk recruitment exam 2022 is being held to fill a total of 6035 vacancies for the clerical posts.

IBPS Clerk Prelim 2022: How to check

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on the result status link for Clerk online preliminary examination

Key in your registration number and password

Login and your result status will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes.

