IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Preliminary call letter released at ibps.in, details here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the online preliminary exam call letters for CRP-Clerks 12 at the official website-- ibps.in. The last date to download the call letter is September 4. The IBPS preliminary examination for recruitment of clerks in participating banks is scheduled to be held in September.

Candidates will need their registration/roll number and DOB/password to access their call letters. The call letters will carry all important information including exam date, venue, time, general instructions etc.

IBPS clerk Recruitment 2022: How to download call letter

Visit the official website ibps.in

On the homepage, click on “Click here to download online preliminary exam call letter for CRP-Clerks-12”

Click on the call letter download link

Key in your credentials and login

Your call letter will appear on your screen

Check and download the call letter.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Exam pattern

The IBPS preliminary examination 2022 will be an objective type exam conducted for 100 marks and will contain 100 questions. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 1 hour. The preliminary test will consist of 3 tests- English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability. Candidates will have to qualify in each of the three tests to qualify for the main examination.

