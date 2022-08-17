Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Preliminary call letter released at ibps.in, details here

IBPC clerk recruitment 2022 preliminary call letter has been released at ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Preliminary call letter released at ibps.in, details here
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the online preliminary exam call letters for CRP-Clerks 12 at the official website-- ibps.in. The last date to download the call letter is September 4. The IBPS preliminary examination for recruitment of clerks in participating banks is scheduled to be held in September. 

Candidates will need their registration/roll number and DOB/password to access their call letters. The call letters will carry all important information including exam date, venue, time, general instructions etc.

IBPS clerk Recruitment 2022: How to download call letter

  • Visit the official website ibps.in
  • On the homepage, click on “Click here to download online preliminary exam call letter for CRP-Clerks-12”
  • Click on the call letter download link
  • Key in your credentials and login
  • Your call letter will appear on your screen
  • Check and download the call letter.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Exam pattern

The IBPS preliminary examination 2022 will be an objective type exam conducted for 100 marks and will contain 100 questions. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 1 hour. The preliminary test will consist of 3 tests- English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability.  Candidates will have to qualify in each of the three tests to qualify for the main examination.

Read: Manabadi TS LAWCET 2022 Result DECLARED at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: See how, where to check

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC recruitment scam: ED interrogates former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in jail
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.