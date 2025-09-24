IBPS Clerk PET admit card 2025 released: Get direct LINK, steps to download here

PET call letters have been issued for candidates belonging to SC), ST, OBC, Minority Communities, Ex-Servicemen and PwBD who opted for pre-exam training at the time of filling their application forms.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Pre-Examination Training (PET) call letters for IBPS Clerk 2025 on its official website at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam is scheduled for 4, 5, and 11 October 2025.

PET call letters have been issued for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backwards Classes (OBC), Minority Communities, Ex-Servicemen (ExSM), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) who opted for pre-exam training at the time of filling their application forms.

Steps to download the PET admit card

To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials, including Registration No and Date of Birth.

Step 1: Go to the IBPS website

Step 2: Check on 'Recent Updates

Step 3: Click on 'Online Pre-Examination Training for Candidates who Opted for PET under CRP-CSA-XV'

Step 4: Enter your credentials.

Step 5: Download your call letter.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam

IBPS is set to conduct the prelims exam for Clerical Cadre posts across the country. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 10696 posts are to be filled in 11 public sector banks across the country. The IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 4th, 5th, and 11th October 2025 nationwide. Candidates are required to note that the IBPS Clerk exam is conducted on two levels, including the preliminary exam followed by the mains round. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will get a chance to appear in the mains round.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025

IBPS will soon release the IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 for all registered candidates in the fourth week of September 2025.

