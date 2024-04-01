IBPS Clerk mains result 2024 DECLARED at ibpsonline.ibps.in; direct link here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of Common Recruitment Process (CRP) Clerk- XIII exam result 2024 today, April 1.

The IBPS Clerk Main examination across the country was conducted on October 7, 2023.

The provisional allotment has been done based on the state-wise and category-wise vacancies for 2024-25 for clerical cadre as furnished by the participating banks.

Direct link to check IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024: Steps to check

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2024 link

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.