IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 released on ibps.in, get direct link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS Clerk Mains admit card 2022 on September 29, 2022. Candidates can download the IBPS Clerk Mains admit card 2022 on the official website ibps.in. To access IBPS Clerk Mains admit card 2022, candidates should have a registration number and password.

IBPS Clerk Main examination 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on October 8, 2022. The online exam will have objective-type questions. The duration of the IBPS Clerk Main examination 2022 will be 160 minutes. The result for the Clerk preliminary examination 2022 result was declared on September 21, 2022.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Go to the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

on the home page, click on IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a printout for further need.

