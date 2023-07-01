Search icon
IBPS Clerk 2023 notification: Application process begins at ibps.in, check last date and how to apply

The application process to begin today (July 1) and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 21. Candidates can apply through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the recruitment notification of IBPS Clerk. The application process to begin today (July 1) and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 21. Candidates can apply through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

For the next Common Recruitment Process, which will choose candidates for positions in the member banks' clerical cadre, the preliminary and main online exams are tentatively scheduled for August/September and October 2023.

The deadline for updating application information is July 21. The application form must be printed by June 30. The window for making an online payment runs from July 1 to July 21. For SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates, the application fee is Rs 175; for all other candidates, the application fee is Rs 850.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the apply link for CRP Clerk.
  • Register yourself and fill in the application form.
  • Submit the application
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IBPS Clerk 2023 notification: Application process begins at ibps.in, check last date and how to apply
