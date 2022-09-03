IBPS Clerk 2022 Preliminary exam: Exam pattern, eligibility criteria, important dates, other details here

IBPSC Clerk 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk 2022 preliminary examination is being conducted on September 3 and 4 to hire candidates for clerical cadre posts in 11 participating banks across the country. Candidates who are willing to appear for the bank clerk jobs will need to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -12).

IBPS is an autonomous body, which conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 prelims exam: Exam pattern

In the IBPS Clerk 2022 prelims exam, candidates will be judged on three parameters- English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability. In the IBPS Clerk mains exam, the candidates will have to answer questions in four sections -- general/ financial awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability & computer aptitude.

For the prelims exam, candidates will have to answer 30 questions in the English language for 30 marks in 20 minutes. In the numerical ability section, they will have to answer 35 questions for 35 marks in 20 minutes. The third section, reasoning ability, has 35 questions carrying 35 marks which they will have to answer in 20 minutes.

IBPS Clerk 2022 prelims exam: Exam criteria and eligibility

The IBPS Clerk online written examination is held in two levels- prelims and mains. Candidates who will qualify for the preliminary exam will be shortlisted to appear for the online mains examination, which is tentatively scheduled to be held on October 8.

Candidates, who will qualify in both exams will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the participating banks. The 11 banks which will fill vacancies through the exam are Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab and Sind Bank.

IBPS Clerk 2022 prelims exam: Important dates

The result of the online preliminary exam will be announced in September or October 2022

Admit card for Mains Exam can be downloaded in September or October 2022

The online mains exam will tentatively be conducted on October 8

After qualifying in the exam, candidates can expect provisional allotment by April 2023.

