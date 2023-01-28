IBPS admit card 2023 expexted soon for PO Interview at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) to release the Probationary Officers/Management Trainee (PO/MT) interview call letter soon. Once released, candidates can download their call letter through the official website at ibps.in. Candidate needs to enter his/her registration number, roll number, and password/date of birth to access the admit card.
This recruitment drive will fill a total of 6432 vacant posts in the participating bank. The IBPS PO Main exam was held on November 26, 2022.
IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2023: Steps to download
