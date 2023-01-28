Search icon
IBPS admit card 2023 expexted soon for PO Interview at ibps.in

Once released, candidates can download their call letter through the official website at ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

File photo

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) to release the Probationary Officers/Management Trainee (PO/MT) interview call letter soon. Once released, candidates can download their call letter through the official website at ibps.in. Candidate needs to enter his/her registration number, roll number, and password/date of birth to access the admit card.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 6432 vacant posts in the participating bank. The IBPS PO Main exam was held on November 26, 2022.

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2023: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on the “IBPS PO interview call letter” download link.
  • Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.
  • Enter the captcha code and hit the log-in option.
  • Your IBPS PO interview admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take the printout of the admit card for future reference.

