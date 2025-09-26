IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at mha.gov.in; get direct LINK here

Candidates need their application ID and password to download their admit cards.

IB Security Assistant Admit Card: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the admit cards for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant/Executive Examination 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website -- mha.gov.in. Candidates need their application ID and password to download their admit cards. The Tier 1 exam will take place between September 28 and September 30, 2025.

Steps to download IB Security Assistant/Executive Admit Card 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website at mha.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the IB Recruitment section and click on the login link.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it. Print a copy for future reference.

