IB ACIO Result 2025 Declared at mha.gov.in for Grade 2, Executive; get direct LINK here

IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A in Super Over thriller to enter final
Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses
The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?
Dia Mirza, Rahul Bhat replace Shefali Shah, Neeraj Kabi in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again, drops moments from wrap-up party
When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai
Four Labour Codes Explained: Benefits, changes, and what workers must know
Not Mirzapur, but this popular TV show becomes first series to be adapted for film, it's running successfully for 10 years, name is...
Watch: Smriti Mandhana's haldi ceremony goes high-energy as World Cup-winning mates join in iconic dance moment
Transforming Enterprise Intelligence: Surya Narayana Chakka on the Future of AI-Driven ERP Systems
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Tea before lunch and venue debut — Will Guwahati's unique stage help Team India level series?
EDUCATION
IB ACIO result 2025: Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive examination can now access their results at the MHA website.
IB ACIO result 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared the result of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) ACIO 2025 for the Tier-I examination. Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive examination can now access their results, merit list, score card, and cutoff PDF online at the official website -- mha.gov.in.
Step 1: Go to the official MHA website at mha.gov.in.
Step 2: Look for the 'IB ACIO result 2025' link on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in using your application credentials, such as registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Access the result page to view the Tier-I merit list, score card, and cutoff PDF.
Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference and print a copy if required.
Get a direct link to download the IB ACIO result 2025 HERE.
It is to be noted that mere passing in the Tier-I exam does not confer any right to the candidate to claim his/her selection for the post. The final selection would be based on combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III/Interview. The official PDF also stated, "Candidates would be intimated through email/SMS to download the admit cards for Tier-II exam (including date, time, venue, relevant instructions, etc.) in due course."