HomeEducation

EDUCATION

IB ACIO Result 2025 Declared at mha.gov.in for Grade 2, Executive; get direct LINK here

IB ACIO result 2025: Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive examination can now access their results at the MHA website.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 04:50 PM IST

IB ACIO Result 2025 Declared at mha.gov.in for Grade 2, Executive; get direct LINK here
    IB ACIO result 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared the result of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) ACIO 2025 for the Tier-I examination. Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive examination can now access their results, merit list, score card, and cutoff PDF online at the official website -- mha.gov.in.

    How to check and download IB ACIO result 2025

    Step 1: Go to the official MHA website at mha.gov.in.
    Step 2: Look for the 'IB ACIO result 2025' link on the homepage.
    Step 3: Log in using your application credentials, such as registration number and date of birth.
    Step 4: Access the result page to view the Tier-I merit list, score card, and cutoff PDF.
    Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference and print a copy if required.

    Get a direct link to download the IB ACIO result 2025 HERE.

    It is to be noted that mere passing in the Tier-I exam does not confer any right to the candidate to claim his/her selection for the post. The final selection would be based on combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III/Interview. The official PDF also stated, "Candidates would be intimated through email/SMS to download the admit cards for Tier-II exam (including date, time, venue, relevant instructions, etc.) in due course."

