Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Building Systems Where Knowledge Never Dies

UP govt takes BIG step, bans caste-based reference in police records, public spaces, political rallies; check details

Captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of South Africa's Test series vs Pakistan due to..., THIS star player to lead in his absence, he is...

IB ACIO Exam 2025 Answer Key released at mha.gov.in, get direct link HERE

Actress Mallika Sherawat credits THIS yoga for her fit body, says, 'No fad diets, no quick fixes...'

OpenAI's Sam Altman sounds alarm on jobs most at risk from AI: 'I’m confident that a lot of...'

Sharad Navratri 2025: Are Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami falling on same day?

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Where top AIs ChatGPT-5, Gemini, and GROK See LILPEPE by 2030

New Wave of Defence Self-Reliance: Empowerment of Atmanirbhar Bharat by private players

How to get Thar on rent in Goa?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IIT Madras alumnus-founded startup Nexera AI is redefining research for traders

IIT Madras alumnus-founded startup Nexera AI is redefining research for traders

How to Build Fraud-Resistant Banking Systems? Rushikesh Deshpande on CIAM Architecture That Stops Cyber Threats

Building Fraud-Resistant Banking with CIAM

Building Systems Where Knowledge Never Dies

Building Systems Where Knowledge Never Dies

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

IB ACIO Exam 2025 Answer Key released at mha.gov.in, get direct link HERE

MHA has also opened a window for candidates to raise objections against any incorrect answers, ensuring transparency and fairness in the evaluation process.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 03:34 PM IST

IB ACIO Exam 2025 Answer Key released at mha.gov.in, get direct link HERE
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

IB ACIO Answer Key: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the answer key for the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) Phase-1 Examination 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now log in to the official portal using their user ID and password or date of birth to access the answer key and response sheet. MHA has also opened a window for candidates to raise objections against any incorrect answers, ensuring transparency and fairness in the evaluation process. Candidates can raise objections between 22nd and 25th September 2025 by logging in with their registration ID and password or date of birth. 

Steps to download IB ACIO answer key:

Step 1:  Go to the MHA official portal.
Step 2: Navigate to the latest notifications section
Step 3: Click on 'IB ACIO Answer Key 2025'.
Step 4: Enter your User ID and Password/DOB in the login window.
Step 5: View and download the answer key and response sheet.
Step 6: Save the document to compare with your responses.

Direct link to download IB ACIO answer key HERE.

IB ACIO Exam 2025

The IB ACIO Exam 2025 is conducted to select candidates for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (Grade-II/Executive). The selection process comprises multiple stages, including Tier 1, Tier 2 (descriptive test), interview, and document verification.

READ | RBI's new rule for credit card payment: PhonePe, Paytm, Cred halt this service; check details

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kantara Chapter 1 trailer: Rishab Shetty roars as a fierce warrior in a folklore-packed saga
Kantara Chapter 1 trailer: Rishab Shetty roars as a fierce warrior in a folklore
Rise and Fall: Dhanashree Verma breaks down as Pawan Singh exits, promises to wear saree for him, says ‘ek din main...'
Rise and Fall: Dhanashree Verma breaks down as Pawan Singh exits
New BCCI president was Virat Kohli’s captain when his father passed away – Here’s what he told him
New BCCI president was Virat Kohli’s captain when his father passed away
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their baby in October, actress in third trimester now: Report
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their baby in October: Report
Nita Ambani's star MI player wins major T20 league for Shah Rukh Khan’s team, he is...
Nita Ambani's star MI player wins major T20 league for Shah Rukh Khan’s team, he
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE