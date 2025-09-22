IB ACIO Exam 2025 Answer Key released at mha.gov.in, get direct link HERE

MHA has also opened a window for candidates to raise objections against any incorrect answers, ensuring transparency and fairness in the evaluation process.

IB ACIO Answer Key: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the answer key for the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) Phase-1 Examination 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now log in to the official portal using their user ID and password or date of birth to access the answer key and response sheet. MHA has also opened a window for candidates to raise objections against any incorrect answers, ensuring transparency and fairness in the evaluation process. Candidates can raise objections between 22nd and 25th September 2025 by logging in with their registration ID and password or date of birth.

Steps to download IB ACIO answer key:

Step 1: Go to the MHA official portal.

Step 2: Navigate to the latest notifications section

Step 3: Click on 'IB ACIO Answer Key 2025'.

Step 4: Enter your User ID and Password/DOB in the login window.

Step 5: View and download the answer key and response sheet.

Step 6: Save the document to compare with your responses.

Direct link to download IB ACIO answer key HERE.

IB ACIO Exam 2025

The IB ACIO Exam 2025 is conducted to select candidates for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (Grade-II/Executive). The selection process comprises multiple stages, including Tier 1, Tier 2 (descriptive test), interview, and document verification.

