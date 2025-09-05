IB ACIO 2025 Exam: When will the admit card be released at mha.gov.in? Check details here

The exam city allotted to each candidate can also be checked on the official website.

IB ACIO Exam Admit Card update: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive. Registered candidates can check their intimation slip online at the official website mha.gov.in using their application number and password. The exam will be held on September 16, 17, and 18, 2025, in three shifts.

Now, candidates are keen to know when the IB ACIO Exam admit card will be released on the official website. Reports suggest that the IB ACIO Exam admit cards are expected to be released soon. They may be available in the next two to three days. But there is no official announcement about the exact date and time.

How to download IB ACIO admit card 2025 when released

Step 1: Go to the official website mha.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 3: Click on the link to download the IB ACIO admit card 2025

Step 4: Print a copy of the admit card for future use.

Note: Candidates should keep their admit card safe until the recruitment process is completed. The exam city allotted to each candidate can also be checked on the official website. The IB ACIO recruitment is being conducted to fill 3,717 Grade II/Executive posts in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

IB ACIO 2025 selection process: Tier 1, Tier 2, and interview

The Tier 1 exam has 100 questions, divided into five sections with 20 questions each. The sections include: current affairs, general studies, numerical aptitude, reasoning, logical aptitude, and English. Candidates who pass Tier 1 will appear for Tier 2, which is a descriptive test, followed by an interview.