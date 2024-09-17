IAS vs IPS: Who earns more? Differences in power, role, responsibilities

The IAS and the IPS are two of the most prestigious civil services in India, but they are quite very different with when it comes to the role, authority, and salary

On the other hand, IPS officers are more concerned with law and order, crime prevention, public order. Some of their responsibilities include leading police departments, solving crimes, and handling disasters.



— Roles and responsibilities



IAS officers are expected to discharge administrative functions, policymaking, implementation, and delivery of public services. They head different government departments and execute policies both at the state and at the central level. On the other hand, IPS officers are more concerned with law and order, crime prevention, public order. Some of their responsibilities include leading police departments, solving crimes, and handling disasters.



— Power Dynamics



In terms of authority, it can be said that IAS officers are more authoritative in nature since they are involved in a number of administrative responsibilities. They can impact policymaking in debates on which service is more powerful in governance or the one that is more dominant. In many sectors within their sphere of operation. Although IPS officers are influential within the police force, they mainly work within the framework of policing. It always results in debates on which service is more powerful in governance or the one that is more dominant.



— Salary Comparison



In terms of pay scale, IAS and IPS officers are on par with each other, and their initial pay scale is fixed at around Rs 56,100 per month as per the 7th Pay Commission. But IAS officers have a comparatively higher pay scale; the IAS officers can draw up to Rs 2,50,000 per month at the apex level, while the IPS officers can draw up to Rs 2,25,000 only. Further, the IAS officers enjoy more remunerative allowances that supplement their income in a way that is not the case with other civil servants.



In conclusion, it can be stated that both IAS and IPS are considered prestigious services with different opportunities and responsibilities; however, IAS officers are paid more and have greater authority in administration. By identifying these differences, the aspirants can be well-equipped and make the right decisions concerning the future of civil services.