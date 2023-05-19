Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

IAS Vijay Wardhan's story: Failed in 35 exams, then cracked UPSC twice in 3 years

IAS Vjay Wardhan story: took the UPSC exam for the first time in the year 2014. However, he failed in the exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

IAS Vijay Wardhan's story: Failed in 35 exams, then cracked UPSC twice in 3 years
IAS Vijay Wardhan did his schooling from Sirsa. He did his engineering from Hisar. (File)

The story of IAS Vijay Wardhan Saraswat is inspiring. He failed in 35 different competitive exams but never lost hope.

He took the UPSC exam for the first time in the year 2014. However, he failed in the exam.

He failed in the first four attempts.

He became successful in 2018 when he cracked the exam and got 104th rank.

In 2021, he took the exam again. He then became an IAS officer.

Vijay Wardhan is a resident of Haryana's Sirsa.

He did his schooling from Sirsa. He did his engineering from Hisar.

He tried his luck in Haryana PCS, UP PSC, SSC CGL. In total, he failed in 35 exams.

His story teaches us never to lose hope and always keep inching towards your goal.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Blockage in heart can increase risk of heart attack: Know warnings signs, symptoms, treatment and more
Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, actresses making Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar attend Satish Kaushik's prayer meet
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
12 years of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup glory: Where are winning squad members now?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli scores sensational 100 against SRH: Twitter celebrates IPL century as 4-year wait ends
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.