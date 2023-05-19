IAS Vijay Wardhan's story: Failed in 35 exams, then cracked UPSC twice in 3 years

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

The story of IAS Vijay Wardhan Saraswat is inspiring. He failed in 35 different competitive exams but never lost hope.

He took the UPSC exam for the first time in the year 2014. However, he failed in the exam.

He failed in the first four attempts.

He became successful in 2018 when he cracked the exam and got 104th rank.

In 2021, he took the exam again. He then became an IAS officer.

Vijay Wardhan is a resident of Haryana's Sirsa.

He did his schooling from Sirsa. He did his engineering from Hisar.

He tried his luck in Haryana PCS, UP PSC, SSC CGL. In total, he failed in 35 exams.

His story teaches us never to lose hope and always keep inching towards your goal.