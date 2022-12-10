IAS Tina Dabi's husband Pradeep Gawande's life story: UPSC Civil Services rank, IAS career, controversies

File Photo

UPSC topper and IAS Officer Tina Dabi's husband Pradeep Gawande has been a highlight in the news, especially due to his marriage with Tina Dabi who goes viral on social media for her posts from time to time. Both Tina Dabi and her husband Pradeep are credited as UPSC Toppers for their outstanding performance in the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

While many people are already aware of IAS Officer Tina Dabi, let us tell you today about her husband Pradeep Gawande, how much did he score in the UPSC CSE Exam, and other details about his IAS Officer’s journey.

READ | Bhupendra Patel's educational qualification: From civil engineer to Chief Minister of Gujarat

IAS Officer Tina Dabi's husband Pradeep Gawande appeared for the UPSC Civil Services 2012 exam and secured an All India Rank, AIR 478. He later joined the Indian Administrative Services, IAS. In 2013, he joined the Rajasthan Cadre. Before he appeared for the UPSC CSE Exam, Gawande completed his MBBS from Government Medical College in Aurangabad.

IAS Officer Gawande is not famous for his job and rank but also because of his engagement and later wedding with UPSC Topper Tina Dabi. The duo got married in April 2022.

Pradeep Gawande also found himself stuck in a controversy in 2021 when he was the Managing Director of Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation, RSLDC Jaipur. He was called in for questioning under the Anti-Corruption Bureau, ACB, in a case related to bribery.

READ | Punjab: Rocket launcher-type weapon fired at police station in Tarn Tarana

Reports then stated that Gawande had failed to provide ACB with convincing answers during the questioning. BL Soni, director General of ACB had said at the time, "We had invited Pradeep Gawande, the managing director of RSLDC for questioning. Some specific questions were asked from him including why permission for a particular training form was cancelled and if it was cancelled under what circumstances the process of granting permission was started again."

As of now, Pradeep Gawande is serving as the Director of Rajasthan Archaeology and Museums. Meanwhile, Tina Dabi, his wife, is serving as the District Collector and Magistrate at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.