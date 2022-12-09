IAS Tina Dabi gives success mantra for UPSC exams: AIR 1 gives tips and tricks to crack Civil Service exam

File photo

A lot of hard work and patience are needed to clear the Civil Services exam. Clearing the UPSC exam is not child's play as it is one of the hardest exams in the country. Today we will talk about IAS Tina Dabi, who became the UPSC topper of that batch by securing the first rank in the 2015 UPSC exam. After training, in the year 2016, she became an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre.

IAS Tina Dabi has shared some easy tips to crack UPSC through a video. While the video is old and was shared by Tina Dabi in 2021, the clip is still going viral and doing rounds on social media.

How to crack UPSC

Gather all the information related to the exam. For this, go to the UPSC website and get all the information related to the exam, syllabus, and also exam pattern.

Class 11th and 12th syllabus

If you want to start preparing for the UPSC exam from school time itself, then read the 11th and 12th books thoroughly and clear your every doubt. On the other hand, if you are in college, then choose the right optional paper. Tina Dabi tells people preparing for UPSC a job to cover the syllabus well by taking out some time daily for the exam.

Newspapers and magazines

Tina Dabi said that start preparing only after choosing the right books for the exam and reading the books at least 3 to 4 times before the paper. Tina Dabi told that before giving the UPSC exam, see the papers of previous years, this will give you an idea of what kind of questions will be asked in it. Along with this, he also advised reading newspapers and magazines, so that you can prepare for current affairs.