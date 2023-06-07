Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, farmer's daughter who couldn't clear UPSC prelims 1st time, but got AIR 23 in second attempt (Photos: Insta/Tapasya Parihar)

UPSC success stories: Becoming a civil servant, especially an IAS officer is a dream for many UPSC aspirants. However, only a few get successful in achieving this dream as UPSC civil services exam is one of the toughest exams in India. But with hard work and the right strategy, one can crack it. Today, we will tell you about one such person who initially failed to clear the exam, but later nailed it. Her name is IAS Tapasya Parihar. But who is Tapasya Parihar?

Tapasya Parihar is a 2018 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre. She cracked the UPSC CSE exam in 2017 with All India Rank (AIR) 23 in her second attempt. In her first attempt, she couldn't clear the UPSC prelims.

IAS Tapasya belongs to Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh. She completed her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya. She studied law at the Indian Law Society’s Law College in Pune. She then decided to prepare for the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam. She joined a coaching for the preparation but couldn't clear even prelims in her first attempt.

But with her consistency and hard work, she continued her preparation and cracked the high-profile exam in 2017 with AIR 23. Her father is a farmer. IAS Parihar is married to IFS officer Garvit Gangwar who was initially allocated Tamil Nadu cadre. But after their marriage, he took transfer to Madhya Pradesh cadre to be with his wife. Both had met during their IAS training in LBSNAA, Mussoorie.

