Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IAS Success Story: Meet Samyak Jain, visually-impaired JNU alumnus who secured AIR 7 in UPSC

IAS Samyak Jain completed his schooling and later graduated with BA in English honours in Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 08:02 AM IST

IAS Success Story: Meet Samyak Jain, visually-impaired JNU alumnus who secured AIR 7 in UPSC
Samyak Jain

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the civil services examination final result 2021 on May 30, 2022, in which three women secured the top 3 positions.

However, one of the students who shined the most was  Samyak Jain, belonging to the PwD category. Samyak is visually impaired and got an AIR 7 rank in the UPSC exam. 

A resident of Delhi, Samyak cleared the civil services exam on his second attempt. His mother was his writer for exams. "I am very happy with the result. I never expected such a good rank. I'm very thankful to my parents, especially my mother who was there with me all throughout this journey," he had said after the result was released in May.

READ | J-K: LeT terrorist arrested for killing 2 labourers from UP's Kannauj dies 'by firing of another terrorist'

Know all about Samyak Jain

IAS Samyak Jain completed his schooling and later graduated with BA in English honours in Delhi. He later went to the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) to do a PG Diploma in English Journalism. Samyak then did his Master's in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He took political science and international relations as optional subjects at UPSC.

Interestingly, both of Samyak's parents work for Air India. He lives with his mother as his father is posted in Paris. Samyak says that he is blessed to have such supportive parents and friends.

READ | US citizen imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for 16 years for tweeting against Kingdom

It was at the age of 20 that Samyak's eyesight started to decline and then gradually he stopped seeing everything. Despite this, his spirit did not diminish and he studied further at IIMC, Delhi. 

Samyak said when he was in JNU, many people around him were preparing for the civil services exam. Following that, he comprehended what the exam is about and then started preparing for it. As he is visually impaired, he had to take the help of a writer to write for the exam. In prelims, his mother wrote in the exam while in the mains exam, one of his friends wrote the paper.

Samyak's story of wanting to elevate and follow his passion despite being in a visually challenging position is sure to serve as an inspiration for many. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Rajpath is now Kartavya Path: PM Modi to unveil Rs 13,000-crore Central Vista Avenue tomorrow; see pics
Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks to remain shut for 13 days next month, check state-wise list
Viral photos that sparked BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SL vs UAE: Spinner Karthik Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 WC 2022, Sri Lanka collapse at 117/5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.