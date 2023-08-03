IAS success story: Meet laborer who used to earn Rs 10 per day breaking stones, cleared UPSC with rank…

A daily wage laborer who was in the midst of adverse poverty broke cleared the UPSC examination and is on course to become an IAS officer.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the UPSC examination every year, but only a few are able the crack the prestigious examinations. One of these UPSC aspirants was Ram Bhajan, who used to be a daily wage labourer but is now on track to become an IAS officer.

Ram Bhajan belongs to a small village called Bapi in Rajasthan. Ram Bhajan Kumhara used to live with his mother in this small village, where they didn’t even have a proper house to stay in. Now, Ram Bhajan has cleared the UPSC examination with 667th rank.

The story of Ram Bhajan is nothing short of inspiring. While he is an established government officer now, the UPSC exam topper hailed from adversity in a poverty-ridden village, earning his living as a daily wave labourer.

Ram Bhajan, while speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, revealed that he used to work as a daily labourer alongside his mother years ago. Ram Bhajan was tasked with breaking stones for several hours daily, while his mother used to transport them by carrying heavy weights daily.

Bhajan, who cracked the UPSC Civil Services 2022 examination, was tasked with delivering around 25 cartons of stones every day. At the end of the day, Ram Bhajan used to earn only Rs 5 to Rs 10, not even enough to afford one meal a day.

The aspiring IAS officer came from a family which owned goats, and tried to earn their living by selling their milk. This business was headed by Ram Bhajan’s father, who passed away after he contracted asthma during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After his father’s death, Ram Bhajan’s family slipped into poverty and started earning their living through manual labour. However, he studied hard and got a job as a constable in the Delhi Police.

After being a constable in the Delhi Police for several years, Ram Bhajan started appearing for UPSC exams. On his eighth attempt, he ended up cracking the IAS examination in 2022, pulling his family out of poverty and achieving his dream.