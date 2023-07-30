IAS success story: Meet engineer who failed 35 times but cracked UPSC with AIR 104; not from IIT or NIT

Headlines

This ex-Ratan Tata employee is now Sachin Tendulkar’s business partner; runs massive hotel chain worth…

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire’s mega integration plan underway

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi, Noida, NCR amid rain warning; check state-wise forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This ex-Ratan Tata employee is now Sachin Tendulkar’s business partner; runs massive hotel chain worth…

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check educational qualification of Indian cricketers

9 Bollywood actors who starred in Pakistani films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

HomeEducation

Education

IAS success story: Meet engineer who failed 35 times but cracked UPSC with AIR 104; not from IIT or NIT

Vijay Wardhan repeatedly failed the examinations for government jobs, but he didn't give up. Eventually, after failing 35 separate tests, he was able to earn the 104th place in the UPSC.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 07:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IAS Vijay Wardhan demonstrated that one's success is not determined by their failures. Because making errors is a part of the success mantra. But it's equally crucial that you don't justify your mistakes. Instead, focus on determining why events diverged from expectations.

Accept failures and concentrate on growing from them. You will undoubtedly achieve success if you work diligently and with sincerity. because it has been claimed that failure is a necessary component of success and not the opposite of success. While some individuals become discouraged after losing one or two tests, this Haryana boy maintained his optimism despite failing 35 exams.

He repeatedly failed the examinations for government jobs, but he didn't give up. Eventually, after failing 35 separate tests, he was able to earn the 104th place in the UPSC.

Who is Vijay Wardhan? 

According to media reports, the repeated rejections did not depress him; rather, they helped him learn from his errors as he diligently worked after each unsuccessful effort. He first applied to and was accepted into the UPSC CSE as an IPS officer, but he is currently undergoing training to become an IAS officer.

READ | This IIT graduate cracked UPSC CSE in first attempt, became state's topper, her AIR was...

Wardhan attended school in Sirsa, in the Indian state of Haryana, where he was born. He earned a B.Tech in electronics engineering from Hisar after finishing his schooling. After receiving his engineering degree, Vijay Wardhan moved to Delhi to pursue his UPSC studies.

During his preparation, he tried 30 examinations, including the Haryana PCS, UPPSC, SSC, and CGL, but failed every single one of them. After that, he grew discouraged but continued to fight. Vardhan attempted the UPSC test for the first time in 2014, however, he failed. He tried four times in a row, one after the other, but was unsuccessful each time.

Dream accomplished by 2021

In 2018, his efforts were finally rewarded. He achieved the 104th All India Rank (AIR), passing the UPSC, and was appointed an IPS. Vijay Vardhan, however, was not happy with his IPS position, therefore in 2021 he reapplied for the UPSC test and passed to become an IAS.

IAS Vijay Vardhan recently provided some crucial advice for candidates for the Civil Services at a media event. He claimed that your finest instructor is you. Because of this, whenever you make a decision, you should always have confidence in your abilities. He specifically warned senior candidates not to replicate the technique they are already using. You must alter your strategy.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The show must wait! 75th Emmy Awards postponed amid actors’ and writers’ strike — Event rescheduled for January 2024

Meet one of highest-paid CEOs who leads Rs 372000 crore company, his salary is...

Prabhas' Facebook page 'compromised' as hackers share viral videos of 'unlucky humans', actor issues statement

Delhi: Court grants former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 1 day's exemption from personal appearance

Sanjay Dutt turns 64: Wife Maanayata’s emotional tribute melts hearts on social media — ‘Happy birthday my best half’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE