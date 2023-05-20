IAS Success Story: Meet Devyani Singh, who got UPSC 11th rank without studying daily

Devyani Singh cracked the exam again in 2019.

UPSC civil services is a very difficult exam. However, what IRS Devyani Singh did was something very difficult. She cracked the exam while working full time. Here's the story of Devyani Singh.

She is a resident of Haryana's Mahendragarh. She completed her Class 12 education from Chandigarh's SH Senior Secondary School. She graduated in 2014 from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani's Goa campus. She completed her graduation in electronics and instrumentation engineering. After this, she started preparing for IPSC.

She got success in the fourth attempt. In the year 2015 and 2016, she couldn't even clear UPSC Prelims. In 2017, she reached the interview round. In 2018, she cracked UPSC with 222th rank. She was placed at the Central Audit Department.

She cracked the exam again in 2019. She was ranked 11th. She became an IRS officer. The biggest thing about this achievement was that due to her job, she didn't get time to study. So she started studying only on weekends. With just 2 days a week effort, she became one of the top officers of the country.

She is currently the assistant commissioner in the income tax department. She is an Instagram star with 1.18 lakh followers.