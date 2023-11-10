IAS success story: Meet Dev Choudhary, who cleared UPSC after multiple failed attempts; his success mantra was...

The youngest of three siblings Dev Choudhary had spent his time in Delhi getting ready for the UPSC. He is currently serving as a District Development Officer in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Any goal becomes simple to achieve if you are passionate about it. The UPSC Civil Services Examination is a challenging and lengthy process to pass. But success comes only to those who get up after every setback. Dev Chaudhary, an IAS officer who cleared the UPSC in 2016 after numerous failures, is one of many achievers.

Who is IAS Dev Choudhary?

Hailing from the border district of Barmer, Dev Choudhary is an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, class of 2016. On his fourth try, Dev had succeeded in achieving this. Regarding his upbringing, his father was a teacher. Dev attended the village school for his basic schooling. Dev Chaudhary later completed his B.Sc. at Barmer College. At a young age, he made the decision to become an IAS.

Soon after graduating, he began preparing for the UPSC. When Dev Choudhary took the UPSC exam for the first time in 2012, he passed the preliminary exam on his first attempt but failed the main exam. He passed the preliminary and main exams on his second try, but the interview round eliminated him. In UPSC 2015, after yet another unsuccessful attempt, Dev Choudhary passed the exam on his fourth try.

Dev Kumar studied in the Hindi language. Finding standard Hindi study material was a major challenge for him during his UPSC preparation. He had to learn English well as a result of this. In the media interview, Dev disclosed that his father, Sujanram, was a teacher.

He did not experience the financial crisis as a result. But he was undoubtedly discouraged by his continued failures. He was able to maintain his courage thanks to his family and friends. The youngest of three siblings Dev Choudhary had spent his time in Delhi getting ready for the UPSC. He is currently serving as District Development Officer in Gujarat's Ahmedabad