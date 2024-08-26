Twitter
Education

IAS Smita Sabharwal got 4th rank after failing in UPSC, you will be stunned to see her 12th marksheet

Actually, after watching the movie "12th Fail," which was inspired by the journey of IPS Manoj Sharma, Smita Sabharwal shared her 12th grade marksheet on her social media account "X" (earlier Twitter).

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

IAS Smita Sabharwal got 4th rank after failing in UPSC, you will be stunned to see her 12th marksheet
(Image source: X)
Smita Sabharwal accomplished a feat that many people only dream of at the age of 23. In the year 2000, she was a Telangana cadre IAS officer. She had finished the UPSC exam in fourth place. Her success had its roots planted a long time ago. The 12th grade marksheet of Smita Sabharwal is receiving a lot of attention on social media. which has left many in awe of her remarkable grades. 

Actually, after watching the movie "12th Fail," which was inspired by the journey of IPS Manoj Sharma, Smita Sabharwal shared her 12th grade marksheet on her social media account "X" (earlier Twitter). 

She wrote, #12thfail was an inspiration!  But 12th Pass in flying colors is a sweet memory.  Chanced upon my 12th result and recalled that doing well gives one the insane confidence to dream big!  To all the dear kids who are prepping for #UPSCone of the toughest entrances in the world.. #workhard & #WorkSmart both. Articulation/subject knowledge both are equally essential.  #civilservices."

Smita's perseverance helped her succeed in the civil services exam even though she didn't pass it the first time. She not only passed the UPSC exam on her second try, but she also achieved an outstanding All India Rank (AIR) of 4. She became one of India's youngest IAS officers at the age of 23, thanks to her accomplishments. Smita Sabharwal began her career as a sub-collector in the district of Chittoor. She then worked for ten years in various districts of Andhra Pradesh before being appointed as the district magistrate of Karimnagar in April 2011. It was here that she launched the health care sector's 'Ammalalana' project. 

The Prime Minister Excellence Award was also given to Smita as a result of this project's success. During Smita's time serving as DM of Karimnagar, Karimnagar was also awarded the Best Town Award. Smita is wed to Akun Sabharwal, an IPS officer from the 2001 batch; the couple has two kids, Nanak and Bhuvish. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
