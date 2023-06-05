Meet IAS Shishir Gupta, IIT alumnus, left high paying job, fought depression and bounced back to crack UPSC with AIR 50 (Photo: Shishir Gupta)

IAS success stories: UPSC civil services exam, which is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is considered one of the toughest exams in India. The high-profile exam has three stages which a successful candidate completes in a year. Around 3-4 lakh aspirants apply for the exam every year, but only a few could crack it to become IAS, IPS, IFS and other civil servants.

Sometimes, not clearing the UPSC exam takes a toll on the mental health of some aspirants. In this article, we will tell about IAS Shishir Gupta who also went into depression after two unsuccessful attempts at clearing the UPSC exam. Who is IAS Shishir Gupta?

IAS Shishir Gupta is a 2020 batch officer of AGMUT Cadre. He is currently posted as SDM Ramnagar, Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. He belongs to Jaipur and did his schooling in the pink city. He completed his graduation from IIT- Bombay in chemical engineering and later landed a high-paying job in Abu Dhabi. He worked for nearly two years in Bilfinger Tebodin as a Process Engineer from 2013 to 2015. However, he left his job to prepare for the Civil Services Examination.

But after two unsuccessful attempts, he also went into depression. But the courage he had from the family kept him motivated. He bounced back and finally cracked the UPSC exam in 2019. IAS Shishir Gupta secured All India Rank (AIR) 50.

In 2016, he appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time, but couldn't nail it. He took a second attempt in 2017, but he fell short of 6 marks. In an interview with a news channel, Shishir had said that he was depressed after failing twice. After battling failure and depression, he started preparing for the UPSC exams again and eventually secured AIR 50 in 2019.