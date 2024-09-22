IAS officer Tina Dabi’s schedule shows she studied 11-hour a day; check UPSC topper's marksheet and time table

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after India's dominant win over Bangladesh

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing watch made from…; it costs over Rs…

Indian women's chess team wins historic gold at Chess Olympiad 2024

Meet cricketer-turned-entrepreneur who built Rs 100 crore company backed by Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after India's dominant win over Bangladesh

Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after India's dominant win over Bangladesh

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing watch made from…; it costs over Rs…

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing watch made from…; it costs over Rs…

7 homemade juices for weight loss

7 homemade juices for weight loss

7 reasons why you should have omega 3 daily

7 reasons why you should have omega 3 daily

8 animals with fastest reflexes

8 animals with fastest reflexes

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of ousting Silambarasan TR from Ponniyin Selvan: 'When I finally got the chance to...'

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of ousting Silambarasan TR from Ponniyin Selvan: 'When I finally got the chance to...'

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

HomeEducation

Education

IAS officer Tina Dabi’s schedule shows she studied 11-hour a day; check UPSC topper's marksheet and time table

According to the timetable IAS Tina Dabi made for herself, she made herself a study plan, which included tips that helped her in maintaining focus and be goal-oriented.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 08:13 PM IST

IAS officer Tina Dabi’s schedule shows she studied 11-hour a day; check UPSC topper's marksheet and time table
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

IAS officer Tina Dabi has garnered a strong following due to her accomplishments and distinct presence. Tina Dabi, a 2015 batch IAS topper, has been in the Rajasthan cadre. Recently, Tina Dabi’s Time Table for her preparations or Prelims has gone viral on social media and is being widely shared by the aspirants, seeking inspiration from the topper herself. Take a look at the timetable..

IAS officer Tina Dabi, made a study plan for herself that included strategies for staying goal-oriented and focused, as seen by the schedule she set for herself. 

Tina Dabi's timetable has become very popular on social media, as previously noted. The first question, "What Should Be The Study Plan For The Last Three Months?" comes directly above the time table, which is titled "Tips for Prelims 2017." It appears that this timetable was created after the IAS topper passed her exam. According to Tina Dabi, the time needs to be split up so that three hours are devoted to large themes, two hours are devoted to topics of moderate length, and three hours are spent reviewing previously covered material.

These tips also helped other aspirants…

  • This is a suggested study strategy. Change it to suit your needs.
  • Before taking the preliminary exam, you must revise every topic in every subject three times.
  • Create your schedule and select topics for three or two hours at a time.
  • If you don't review what you studied during the week in the three-hour revision window the following week, you'll forget it.
  • A balanced diet and seven hours of sleep are crucial.

IAS Tina Dabi's schedule was for getting up and getting dressed at seven in the morning, reading the newspaper at seven thirty, and having breakfast at eight-thirty. "Slot one of Studies" runs from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM for three hours. From 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, there is an hour-long revision session for current affairs. Lunch time would be between 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM and the hour that follows, would be leisure time/rest time. 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM would be “slot two of studies’ (two hours) and then 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM would be ‘revision of topics’ (three hours). Dinner time would be between 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM, ‘Slot three of studies’ (two hours) will be from 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM would be leisure time/facebook/social media and 12:00 AM would be the time to sleep.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This film had superstars Salman, Priyanka, Govinda, Anil, still flopped at box office; made in Rs 35 crore, earned only…

This film had superstars Salman, Priyanka, Govinda, Anil, still flopped at box office; made in Rs 35 crore, earned only…

'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'

'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'

Watch viral video: Diljit Dosanjh's fan throws phone at him during Paris live concert, here's what happened next

Watch viral video: Diljit Dosanjh's fan throws phone at him during Paris live concert, here's what happened next

Sri Lanka Presidential Elections 2024: Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake leads polls, early trends suggest

Sri Lanka Presidential Elections 2024: Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake leads polls, early trends suggest

Meet man, whose father's death encouraged him to quit IAS job, create multi-crore company, he is...

Meet man, whose father's death encouraged him to quit IAS job, create multi-crore company, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement