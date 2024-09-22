IAS officer Tina Dabi’s schedule shows she studied 11-hour a day; check UPSC topper's marksheet and time table

According to the timetable IAS Tina Dabi made for herself, she made herself a study plan, which included tips that helped her in maintaining focus and be goal-oriented.

IAS officer Tina Dabi has garnered a strong following due to her accomplishments and distinct presence. Tina Dabi, a 2015 batch IAS topper, has been in the Rajasthan cadre. Recently, Tina Dabi’s Time Table for her preparations or Prelims has gone viral on social media and is being widely shared by the aspirants, seeking inspiration from the topper herself. Take a look at the timetable..

Tina Dabi's timetable has become very popular on social media, as previously noted. The first question, "What Should Be The Study Plan For The Last Three Months?" comes directly above the time table, which is titled "Tips for Prelims 2017." It appears that this timetable was created after the IAS topper passed her exam. According to Tina Dabi, the time needs to be split up so that three hours are devoted to large themes, two hours are devoted to topics of moderate length, and three hours are spent reviewing previously covered material.

These tips also helped other aspirants…

This is a suggested study strategy. Change it to suit your needs.

Before taking the preliminary exam, you must revise every topic in every subject three times.

Create your schedule and select topics for three or two hours at a time.

If you don't review what you studied during the week in the three-hour revision window the following week, you'll forget it.

A balanced diet and seven hours of sleep are crucial.

IAS Tina Dabi's schedule was for getting up and getting dressed at seven in the morning, reading the newspaper at seven thirty, and having breakfast at eight-thirty. "Slot one of Studies" runs from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM for three hours. From 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, there is an hour-long revision session for current affairs. Lunch time would be between 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM and the hour that follows, would be leisure time/rest time. 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM would be “slot two of studies’ (two hours) and then 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM would be ‘revision of topics’ (three hours). Dinner time would be between 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM, ‘Slot three of studies’ (two hours) will be from 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM would be leisure time/facebook/social media and 12:00 AM would be the time to sleep.