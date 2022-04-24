IAS officer shares books, notes used for UPSC preparation on World Book Day

File Photo

Preparing for one of the world’s toughest exams can be stressful. Most aspirants try to muggle every possible book that they think can help them to score well while others spend lots of money in coaching centres which promise to give them the best way to study. Recently, IAS Rajeshwari B. took to Twitter to share the secret of her success in the UPSC exam.

The IAS officer shared a picture showing the books that she used and the notes that she prepared to clear the UPSC exam. While honouring the World Book Day, IAS Rajeshwari wrote, “When I visited home recently I found my books & notes that I used/made during my UPSC prep. I asked for them to be sent to me... I got 10 cartons of books delivered!!Will be good to brush up... Reading is always empowering!!”

When I visited home recently I found my books & notes that I used/made during my UPSC prep. I asked for them to be sent to me... I got 10 cartons of books delivered!! Will be good to brush up... Reading is always empowering!! #WorldBookDay #book #books #Bookday #BookDay2022 pic.twitter.com/NKHEEU3M35 — Rajeshwari B(@RSB_85) April 23, 2022

Let us tell you that Rajeshwari is a 2011 batch Jharkhand cadre IAS officer who is known for remaining at the forefront to fight the challenges brought forth by Covid-19.

She completed her high school learning at the Coorg Public School (COPS) in Gonikoppal. Thereafter, she studied at the Marimallappa College in Mysuru.

Her father K. Bheemappa is from the Jade village in Shivamogga and her mother B. Rathna is from Hubballi. She has two siblings Bharat and Manjunath.

Rajeshwari’s father was working in the Excise Department and it was because of his support and encouragement that she took up civil services. She is now married to a businessman from Maharashtra and has a son too.

She is currently posted as MGNREGA Commissioner in Jharkhand. Along with many other civil servants, she has helped her district to handle Covid-19 crisis with various innovative ideas.