IAS Officer's Salary: After cracking UPSC, how much does an IAS officer earn? Know here

Apart from the salary, an IAS officer is also given several other allowances, including Travel Allowance and Dearness Allowance.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2021, 04:11 PM IST

We all know how difficult it is to crack the Union Public Services (UPSC) Exam and become an IAS officer. Many are aware that UPSC is one of the toughest exams to crack. Every year lakhs of students appear in the UPSC exam from India to find a spot in a few 100 seats. 

Do you ever wonder how much salary these IAS officers receive after putting in so much hard work to clear the UPSC exam? 

Let us help you find out. 

IAS officers work in different ministries 

Through the Indian Administrative Service i.e. IAS, these officers get a chance to work in India's bureaucratic set-up. It is important to know that IAS work at several different ministries, departments of administration. The senior-most position for an IAS officer is that of cabinet secretary. 

How much does an IAS officer earn? 

Candidates who pass the exam and become an IAS officer by cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination get an attractive salary. According to the 7th Pay Commission, the basic salary of an IAS officer is Rs 56,100. 

Apart from the salary, an IAS officer is also given several other allowances, including Travel Allowance and Dearness Allowance. 

Reports state that the total salary of an IAS officer is more than Rs 1 lakh per month. On the other hand, if an IAS officer reaches the rank of cabinet secretary, then his salary reaches Rs 2,50,000 per month. The officer deputed as cabinet secretary gets the highest salary.

What perks do IAS officers enjoy?

There are different kinds of pay bands for IAS officers, including Junior Scale, Senior Scale, Super Time Scale. Given this, the officers are given several other facilities, including a place to reside, cook, and other staff members. 

