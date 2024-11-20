Sources indicated that Surya may have sought refuge at her husband's home to evade arrest by Tamil Nadu police for her alleged role in the kidnapping of a 14-year-old boy in Madurai.

Nine months after eloping with a gangster, 45-year-old Surya Jay returned to her IAS officer husband's home in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, where she attempted suicide. She passed away the next day, Sunday, while receiving treatment at a hospital.

Surya's husband, Ranjeet Kumar, a secretary at the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission, had reportedly instructed the household staff not to let her enter the house due to her alleged involvement in a child abduction case, according to a police statement cited by NDTV.

Sources indicated that Surya may have sought refuge at her husband's home to evade arrest by Tamil Nadu police for her alleged role in the kidnapping of a 14-year-old boy in Madurai.

Hitesh Gupta, Ranjeet Kumar’s lawyer, revealed that the couple had been separated since 2023 and were in the process of finalizing their divorce. On Saturday, Ranjeet had gone out to complete the paperwork for their divorce. Upset at being denied entry to the house, Surya consumed poison and called the 108 ambulance helpline, police reported.

A suicide note, written in Tamil, was found by authorities, though its contents remain undisclosed. Ranjeet Kumar has refused to claim her body.

Surya’s name had been linked to a case involving her alleged gangster boyfriend and his associate. The case revolved around the abduction of a 14-year-old boy on July 11, reportedly over a financial dispute with the child’s mother. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of ₹2 crore, but the Madurai police managed to rescue the boy and initiated a manhunt for the suspects, including Surya.