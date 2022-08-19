Search icon
Confused while choosing career? IAS officer Awanish Sharan shares important tips

IAS officer Awanish Sharan recently posted some advice on what to consider when choosing a career.

IAS Awanish Sharan is a role model for many people since he is a perfect example of how "dedication defines success." Awanish Sharan's story as an IAS official demonstrates how hard work and dedication, not failures, define success. Awanish Sharan is an IAS officer from the Chhattishgarh cadre 2009 batch. And he now serves as an example for many young people. He has more than 4.5 lakh followers on Twitter.

 

 

Sharan became an IAS officer despite being an below-average student who achieved a 44.5% on the class 10th board. He frequently tweets encouraging messages to young people preparing for the civil service exam. IAS officer recently posted some advice on what to consider when choosing a career.

READ | PNB Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 103 Manager, Officer posts, apply at pnbindia.in

In his viral tweet,  Awanish provided four tips for young people just starting their careers. Focus on your own skills and find out what interests you, IAS tweeted. Sharan continued, "Seek advice from a professional before making a choice, and research multiple sectors to determine which one offers the best prospects for expansion." Furthermore, he suggested considering the salary, work profile, and employment stability.

 

 

