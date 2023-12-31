Meet IAS officer who once studied under lanterns, went on to crack UPSC exam without coaching; secured AIR...

IAS officer Anshuman Raj cracked the UPSC exam without any coaching and secured top rank. Know his inspiring story here.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the most difficult recruitment exam to hire eligible candidates for the civil services. Candidates dedicate years of their life to preparing for the exam and still, some fail to clear it.

But some extraordinary aspirants ace the exam in just one attempt. One such example is IAS Anshuman Raj. Anshuman Raj's mindful planning and tireless hard work are the reasons behind his success in the UPSC exam.

Anshuman Raj hails from a humble household in the Buxar district, of Bihar. He used to study under a kerosene lamp till he was in class 10th. The lack of resources and amenities made him a habitual hard worker.

He received a class 12 diploma from JNV Ranchi when he graduated. He completed class 10 at Jawahar Navodaya School.

While many would succumb to the financial issues faced by Anshuman's family, Raj is no ordinary man. He fought his fate with hard work and dedication to finally emerge victorious.

Anshuman Raj was still in the village when he decided to self-study for the UPSC. In his initial attempts, he had already secured the post of an IRS but he aimed to become an IAS officer. He decided to repeat the exam the next year as a result.



Anushman's All-India Rank (AIR) in the 2019 UPSC Civil Services Examination was 107.