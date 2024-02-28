Twitter
Meet village boy who sold eggs, cleaned floors, cracked UPSC in 4th attempt to become IAS, now also helps poor by...

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 06:01 AM IST

People who come from the lowest and the darkest phases of life at an early age, are better prepared and stronger to pave their path and script their success stories. Such extraordinary people are the most inspiring personalities. 

One such exemplary story is of IAS Manoj Kumar Rai who rose from humble beginnings and battled adverse situations and setbacks to achieve success as an IAS.

In his initial days, Rai had to sell eggs and clean floors to sustain himself. Yet, fuelled by passion and persistence, he braved all odds.

Belonging to the small village of Supaul in Bihar, Rai faced immense poverty and adversity from a young age. Despite enormous challenges, he completed his education and later shifted to Delhi to sustain his family.

Thereafter, he shifted to Delhi, which for itself was challenging. Despite this, he persisted and did various menial jobs like selling eggs and vegetables in a cart, and mopping office floors.

But, Rai remained undeterred in his education. Thereafter, he worked as a delivery man and supplied items at the prestigious Jawahar Lal Nehru University.He met some students at Jawaharlal Nehru University who inspired him to prepare for UPSC, which ignited a passion in him and motivated him to pursue graduation from DU and then build a career in civil services.

Pursuing his studies with menial jobs, Rai gradually began his preparations for the UPSC exam. Despite facing financial restraints and resource limitations, he remained unfettered in his pursuit. After several unsuccessful attempts, Rai forged a strategic approach, which helped him to finally crack the UPSC exam in 2010 with an impressive All India Rank of 870 in his 4th attempt.

His first posting was in as an administrative officer at the Rajgir Ordinance factory in Bihar’s Nalanda.

Presently, Rai is an Assistant Commissioner posted at IOFS, Kolkata. Inspired by his own trials, Rai has started providing free coaching to poor students in Bihar during weekends.

 
