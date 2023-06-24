Search icon
Meet IAS Mandar Patki, who took a year off for UPSC after engineering, bagged AIR 22 in 1st attempt with self study

IAS success stories: IAS Mandar Patki cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2019 with All India Rank (AIR) 22.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

UPSC success stories: The UPSC Civil Service Examination, which is conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is considered one of the toughest exams in India. There are several UPSC aspirants who have graduated in engineering but they later decided to prepare for UPSC CSE exam. However, not all such aspirants make it to UPSC.

But in this article, we will tell you about a engineer turned civil servant who cracked UPSC civil service exam in his first attempt. His name is IAS Mandar Patki. But who is IAS Mandar Patki? He is a 2020 batch Maharashtra Cadre IAS officer. Mandar is currently posted as Assistant Collector and Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Taloda, Nandurbar.

He was Assistant Secretary in Ministry of Tribal Affairs from five months from July 2022 - November 2022. Before this, he was posted as Assistant Collector, Amravati as Trainee.

He cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2019 with All India Rank (AIR) 22. He cleared the UPSC exam in his first attempt that too without coaching. Born in Maharashtra, IAS Mandar prepared on his own to crack the most prestigious examination of the country. He took Anthropology as his optional subject.

IAS Mandar believes that in UPSC, one can achieve success even by starting from zero. For UPSC, your education background does not matterm he once said, adding that, if something is important here then it is good strategy and hard work.

Although, Mandar cleared UPSC in his first attempt, he was always an average student. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering (B.tech) from Vishwakarma Institute Of Technology, Pune. Before this, he pursued a Polytechnic diploma from Government Polytechnic College, Pune. After his graduation, he decided to prepare for UPSC exam. For this, he took a year off. His hard work paid off as he cracked the UPSC CSE exam in very first attempt in 2019.

 

