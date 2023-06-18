Meet IAS K Jayaganesh, who once worked as waiter, failed UPSC exam 6 times, bagged AIR 156 in last attempt (file photo: Twitter)

UPSC success stories: The job of an IAS or IPS officer may seem very fascinating, but it takes a lot of hard work with the right strategy to clear the UPSC exam. Lakhs of candidates appear for the UPSC civil services exam every year, but nearly a thousand aspirants are able to crack the high-profile exam in all three stages.

Despite having poor financial backgrounds, some UPSC aspirants continue to prepare for the exam and successfully become IAS, IPS or IFS officers. In this article, we will tell you about one such person, who used to work as a waiter in a hotel, but later he cracked UPSC CSE in his 7th attempt. His name is IAS K Jayaganesh. But who is IAS K Jayaganesh?

K Jayaganesh cracked the UPSC exam in 2008 with All India Rank (AIR) 156 and became an IAS officer. But before this, he failed six times. He cleared it in his last and seventh attempt. He did not have a good financial background as his father was a worker in a factory. Jayaganesh faced difficulties during his UPSC journey, but he never gave up.

He was reportedly also selected for Intelligence Bureau (IB) while preparing for his last attepmpt. Back then, it was difficult for him to decide whether to take the UPSC exam once more or grab the opportunity and join IB. But he appeared for the UPSC exam one more time and cracked it in 2008.

Jayaganesh completed his studies in the village itself. After this, he got admission to a Polytechnic college. He then studied mechanical engineering at Thanthi Periyar Institute of Technology. Completing these two degrees was also not enough to get a job.

READ | Meet man who gave up IAS dream, left high-paying job to build Rs 40,000 crore company in 6 years using...

After this, he decided to take a job as a billing clerk in a movie theatre where he also used to work as a waiter. Doing this job, he used to earn Rs 2,500 a month. But after some time, he realised that it was difficult to bear the expenses of the family with this salary. On the other hand, he also had a desire to become an IAS officer. Thus, he left the job and started working towards his dreams.