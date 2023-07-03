Meet IAS Hitesh Meena, IIT alumus who failed to clear UPSC twice, bagged AIR 417 in 3rd attempt, also cracked IoFS (Photo: Insta/veem tales)

UPSC success stories: UPSC civil services exam is surely one of the toughest exams in India. Aspirants have to study religiously with the right strategy to crack it. Although some aspirants crack stage 1 and 2 -- prelims and mains -- in their first attempt, but they couldn't make it to the final list. The UPSC CSE exam is conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages. Aspirants who crack all three stages become IAS, IPS, IFS and other civil servants.

In this article, we will tell you about an IAS officer who failed two times to crack UPSC exam but nailed it in his third attempt. His name is IAS Hitesh Meena. But who is IAS Hitesh Meena?

IAS Hitesh Meena is a 2019 batch officer who cracked UPSC exam in 2018. He is a Haryana cadre IAS officer. IAS Hitesh is currently posted as Addl Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Gurugram. He secured All India Rank (AIR) 417 in his third attempt in 2018. He got 977 marks in the final list.

Not just that, he also cracked the Indian Forest Service Examination 2018 (IoFS). In his first two attempts (2016, 2017), he cleared both prelims and mains and appeared for the interview. But couldn't make it to the final list. In his third, he appeared in interviews of both civil services and IoFS and cleared them.

IAS Hitesh holds a B.Tech (Civil Engineering) degree from IIT BHU, Varanasi. He also pursued M.Tech (Transportation Engineering) from IIT Delhi. IAS Hitesh Kumar Meena is married to IAS Renu Sogan, who is also a 2019 batch officer. Initially, she was allotted the West Bengal cadre, but after her marriage with IAS Hitesh, she was transferred to the Haryana cadre.

READ | Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, farmer's daughter who couldn't clear UPSC prelims 1st time, but got AIR 23 in second attempt