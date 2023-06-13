Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer whose school thought he'd fail in Class 12, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt

This IAS officer was not issued the 12th board amit card by school believing he would fail | Photo: Instagram

It is often thought that those who excel academically in school are more deserving of a responsible and respected job like IAS. Defying this mindset, Nitin Shakya cracked the UPSC despite having a sour relationship with his studies in school.

Apparently, Nitin Shakya was refused to be given his admit card to appear for the Class 12 board exam because the principal was sure that Shakya would fail the board exams. But Nitin's will for hard work and dedication was unshakable.

Not only did he pass the Class 12 board exam but also scored good marks. Scoring good numbers in the Class 12 board exams made him get a confidence boost and he decided to take the medical entrance exam.

Nitin Shakya cleared the medical exam and did his MBBS from the Maulana Azad Medical College and specialised in Anesthesia and critical care. He was then affiliated with the Lok Nayak Hospital, Guru Nanak Eye Centre, and Sushruta Trauma Centre.

After completing his graduation, Nitin was working for the children living in slums and realised that he could make a greater impact in their lives if he becomes an IAS officer. Motivated to be of greater help to society, Nitin Shakya began his preparations for the UPSC CSE.

Read: Meet TK Sherin Shahana, wheel-chair bound Kerala girl who suffered memory loss, cleared UPSC in first attempt

On his first attempt, Nitin Shakya cleared the UPSC CSE prelims and mains both but lagged in the interview by 10 marks. He did not lose hope and appeared for the second time and could not clear the Mains. In the third attempt, the MBBS doctor could not get through even the first stage of the civil services exam.

Any person would be deeply disheartened by the continuous failures but Shakya believed in continuous hard work and appeared for the fourth time to ultimately crack the UPSC exam in 2018 and became an IAS officer.