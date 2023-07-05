IAS Dongre Revaiah: Son of midday meal cook who cleared IIT, UPSC despite poverty, rank was...

IAS officer Dongre Revaiah success story (File photo)

UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of the toughest exams in the world, but IAS officer Dongre Revaiah cleared this exam with flying colors despite battling extreme poverty and multiple hardships. Here is all you need to know about the IAS officer’s success story.

The story of Dongre Revaiah aka Revanth is nothing short of inspiring. IAS Dongre Revaiah cleared the UPSC exam 2022, and got a rank of 410 out of the total 1000 candidates who cleared the exam. Revaiah did all this while battling poverty and working to improve his familial conditions.

IAS Dongre Revaiah comes from a family which has been battling poverty for years. After his father passed away due to prolonged disease, Dongre’s mother started working at a government school as a midday meal cook, barely earning enough to make ends meet.

Through her measly salary, she put Dongre Revaiah and his siblings through school. However, the IAS officer pushed hard at his education and cleared the IIT JEE exam, getting admission into IIT Madras.

Even after getting admission in IIT Madras, Dongre had little to no hopes of going to the institute because of his lack of funds and financial instability. By taking help from the district administration, he eventually fulfilled his dream of going to IIT.

Revaiah hails from the Dalit community, and belongs to a small town in Telangana. After completing his engineering, he also cleared the GATE exam, and eventually got a high-paying job in Hyderabad. However, he didn’t want to settle for anything less than the civil services.

Dongre Revaiah aka Revanth ended up clearing the UPSC IAS exam 2022, and bagged a rank of 410. He is currently undergoing training now and will be appointed as a government officer soon, making his entire family and Dalit community proud.

READ | Meet IPS officer Manoj Sharma, failed in Class 12, slept with beggars, drove auto, cracked UPSC exam, got AIR 121