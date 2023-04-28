IAS Anshu Priya: Know success story of AIIMS doctor who cracked UPSC, bagged AIR 16

Photo: Twitter

To pass one of India's toughest exams, millions of UPSC applicants are currently devoting a lot of time and effort to their studies. Success stories from the previous year inspire people to study for the exam. Candidates frequently look for advice from top performers to help them prepare even better for the exam. This is the success story of MBBS graduate Anshu Priya, who steadily ascended the success ladder and, through perseverance, attained her objective.

Who is IAS Anshu Priya?

Anshu, who is Bihar's Munger district-born, holds an MBBS degree. Her dad is a professor. Both of her grandparents were teachers, thus she comes from a family of educators. Anshu Priya attended Notre Dame Academy Munger for her high school education before transferring to AIIMS Patna to pursue her MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) degree. She then served as a resident physician at AIIMS Patna.

She served after receiving her degree in a few hospitals and healthcare facilities. She made the decision to take the UPSC exam during her MBBS, but she wasn't successful until her third try. She had initially taken the test in 2019, however, she was unable to pass the preliminary round, which is the first round of the UPSC exam.

She was unsuccessful in her second effort as well. But in 2021, she finally succeeded in the test and received the AIR 16. She put a lot of effort into her third attempt and took several test series. Medical Science was her elective subject.

Anshu Priya recently received her first placement as a trainee IAS in the Rajasthani city of Jodhpur.

