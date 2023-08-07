Headlines

Education

Meet IAS Ankita Choudhary, who faced personal tragedy while preparing for UPSC exam but secured AIR...

Ankita gave her first attempt at the Civil Services exam in 2017 but unfortunately, she was not successful.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

UPSC is one of the toughest exam in India and every year lakhs of aspirants appear in the UPSC exam with the aim to become IAS officers but only a few hundred among them manage to crack the UPSC exam. There are many UPSC aspirants who succeeded in cracking the UPSC exam in the second or third attempt, others taste success after a few attempts. 

Ankita Chaudhary, from Rohtak, has a very inspiring story about her preparation for the UPSC and path to becoming an IAS officer.

Ankita Choudhary hails from Meham, a district of Rohtak, Haryana. She comes from a straightforward, lower-middle-class household. Her father Satyavan is an accountant at a sugar factory. Ankita finished her college studies at Rohtak's Indus Public School. Since she was little, she has been quite academic and has always aspired to independence and self-sufficiency.

Ankita did her graduation in Chemistry from Hindu College, Delhi University. It was during her graduation that she made up his mind to appear for the UPSC exam and started preparing after taking admission in post-graduation. After completing her master's degree from IIT Delhi, she started preparing for the UPSC exams completely. 

Ankita attempted the Civil Services test for the first time in 2017, however, she was unsuccessful. Then, having learned from her mistakes, she began preparing for a position with the government. Meanwhile, she met with a very unfortunate incident in her family. Ankita experienced a full breakdown after losing her mother in an accident.

Her father at this point started to inspire her. He inspired her to advance in life and gave her encouragement. Ankita Chaudhary appeared for the UPSC exam for the second time in 2018 and her hardwork finally paid off and she secured AIR 14 and became an IAS officer.

