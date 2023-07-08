Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050856
HomeEducation

Meet IAS Akshat Jain, IIT graduate, son of IPS and IRS parents, cracked UPSC at 23 with AIR 2

IAS success stories: IAS Akshat Jain is a 2019 batch officer who cracked UPSC in 2018 in his second attempt.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

Meet IAS Akshat Jain, IIT graduate, son of IPS and IRS parents, cracked UPSC at 23 with AIR 2
Meet IAS Akshat Jain, IIT graduate, son of IPS and IRS parents, cracked UPSC at 23 with AIR 2 (Photo:insta)

UPSC success story: Clearing the UPSC exam is a dream for many. Lakhs of students appear for the high-profile exam every year, but only a few crack it. Many UPSC aspirants couldn't clear the UPSC civil service exam even after 4-5 attempts. However, some aspirants failed in their first attempt and then work hard to clear the UPSC CSE. Such a story is of IAS Akshat Jain, who cracked the exam in his second attempt with All India Rank (AIR) 2.

Who is IAS Akshat Jain?

IAS Akshat Jain is a 2019 batch officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He cracked UPSC in 2018 at the age of 23. The IAS officer secured AIR 2 in his second attempt. IAS Akshat is currently posted as SDO (Revenue), Chhattarpur.

cre_Trending

He hails from Jaipur. His father is an IPS officer, while his mother is an IRS officer. IAS Akshat is an alumnus of IIT Guwahati. In his third year of college, he decides to attempt the Civil Service examination. IAS Akshat completed his graduation in Designing from 2013-2017. After this, he appeared for the UPSC Civil Services exam, but couldn't crack even prelims. However, his in second attempt in 2018, he bagged AIR 2.

He has also written a called Anthropology Demystified. In his UPSC mains exam, he chose Anthropology as its optional subject. IAS Akshat is married to Nikita Jain. He completed his schooling at the India International School in Jaipur. IAS Akshat is also popular on social media. His several videos on UPSC strategy often go viral on YouTube.

READ | Meet Aishwarya Sheoran, Miss India finalist, school topper who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, got AIR 93

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Prominent Karnataka Jain monk Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj murdered: Report
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.