Meet IAS Akshat Jain, IIT graduate, son of IPS and IRS parents, cracked UPSC at 23 with AIR 2 (Photo:insta)

UPSC success story: Clearing the UPSC exam is a dream for many. Lakhs of students appear for the high-profile exam every year, but only a few crack it. Many UPSC aspirants couldn't clear the UPSC civil service exam even after 4-5 attempts. However, some aspirants failed in their first attempt and then work hard to clear the UPSC CSE. Such a story is of IAS Akshat Jain, who cracked the exam in his second attempt with All India Rank (AIR) 2.

Who is IAS Akshat Jain?

IAS Akshat Jain is a 2019 batch officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He cracked UPSC in 2018 at the age of 23. The IAS officer secured AIR 2 in his second attempt. IAS Akshat is currently posted as SDO (Revenue), Chhattarpur.

He hails from Jaipur. His father is an IPS officer, while his mother is an IRS officer. IAS Akshat is an alumnus of IIT Guwahati. In his third year of college, he decides to attempt the Civil Service examination. IAS Akshat completed his graduation in Designing from 2013-2017. After this, he appeared for the UPSC Civil Services exam, but couldn't crack even prelims. However, his in second attempt in 2018, he bagged AIR 2.

He has also written a called Anthropology Demystified. In his UPSC mains exam, he chose Anthropology as its optional subject. IAS Akshat is married to Nikita Jain. He completed his schooling at the India International School in Jaipur. IAS Akshat is also popular on social media. His several videos on UPSC strategy often go viral on YouTube.

