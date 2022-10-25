IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022 registrations to begin soon at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check details

File Photo

Registration for the Indian Air Force’s Agniveer recruitment drive is all set to begin in the first week of November. The online examination for all eligible male and female candidates will be held in January 2023. A total of 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited for the three services this year, and between 50,000 to 60,000 annually thereafter.

Out of these, only 25% will be recruited again for 15 years and will receive pension and healthcare benefits that will last a lifetime. Once registrations open, eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website - www.agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Notification Release Date: October/November 2022

Online Registration Start Date: First Week of November 2022

Online Registration End Date: To Be Announced

Written Examination: January 2023

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022: Physical and Medical Standards

Height: 152.5 cm (minimum)

Weight: Proportionate to height and age as applicable for IAF

Chest: Minimum chest circumference (77 cm), Chest expansion should at least be 05 cm.

Hearing: Should be able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 06 mts by both ears separately

Dental: Healthy gums, a good set of teeth, and 14 dental points (minimum)

General Health: The candidate should be of normal anatomy without loss of any appendages. The candidate should be physically and mentally fit to perform duty anytime, anywhere, in any terrain and situation.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Civilian: should be born between December 29, 1999, to June 29, 2005 (both days inclusive).

Serving NC(E) then DOB block is;

(a) Married NCs(E) – December 29, 1993, to December 29, 2000 (both dates inclusive)

(b) Unmarried NCs(E) – December 29, 1993 to June 29, 2005 (both dates inclusive)

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022: Salary and perks

Candidates will be paid an Agniveervayu package of Rs 30,000 per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, Risk and Hardship allowances (as applicable in IAF), Dress, and Travel allowances will be paid.