IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment: Registration begins today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check selection process

Interested candidates can apply through the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The last date to apply for the Agniveer January 2024 session is August 17, 2023.

The Indian Air Force, IAF is inviting applications for Agniveervayu 2024 intake. As per IAF Agniveervayu 2024 notification, registration will begin from today, July 27, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The last date to apply for the Agniveer January 2024 session is August 17, 2023. Only unmarried male and female individuals can apply for the IAF Agniveervayu recruitment.

“Indian Air Force invites ONLINE applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for selection test from 13 October 2023 onwards to join the IAF as an AGNIVEERVAYU. The number and employability of female candidates will be decided as per service requirement,” reads the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Science Subjects: Candidates should have cleared Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as a COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. Or Passed Three years of Diploma Courses in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

Other than Science Subjects: Candidate must have passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subjects approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE members with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. More details in the notification.

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 Recruitment: Steps to apply online

Visit the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Find the Recruitment Section.

Go to the recruitment or job opportunities

Go to the Agniveervayu application form.

Carefully read all the instructions, guidelines, and eligibility criteria

Enter required details provided in the Agniveervayu application.

Check and review the application form once, after filling all the details

Then click on the submit button to complete the process.

Selection Process: The selection process consists of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam. A list of candidates finally called for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2023 will be published in February.