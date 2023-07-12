Headlines

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

IND vs WI: R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father-son duo in Test cricket

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia enter in house; appoint Manisha Rani as captain

'UCC is divisive and would hamper peace, harmony' says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's party

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BJP's Delhi unit fires spokesperson, Neha Shalini Dua hits back alleging 'chauvinism'

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

Cholesterol: 10 foods, drinks to avoid for healthy heart

Rani Durgavati to Rani Tarabai: Queens that bravely fought against Mughals

Batters who have hit longest sixes in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma face legal trouble, Avatar The Way of Water to release on June 7 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 16

Japan set to release tones of toxic Fukushima water; China, South Korea angry, but why? | Explained

Modi-morphosis: 9 Years, 9 Avatars - PM Modi's Unforgettable Act! Reflecting on 9 Years of Leadership

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

Mission Start Ab: Alia Bhatt launches Prime Video series to empower startups, netizens compare it with Shark Tank

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia enter in house; appoint Manisha Rani as captain

HomeEducation

lifestyle

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

Interested candidates can apply through the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 09:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 Recruitment: The Indian Air Force is inviting applications for Agniveervayu intake 01/2024 under the Agnipath Scheme. The application process to begin on July 27 and will end on August 17. Only unmarried Indian male and female aspirants are eligible to apply for the examination. Interested candidates can apply through the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The examination will begin on October 13 2023. 

“Indian Air Force invites ONLINE applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for selection test from 13 October 2023 onwards to join the IAF as an AGNIVEERVAYU. The number and employability of female candidates will be decided as per service requirement,” reads the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Science Subjects: Candidates should have cleared Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as a COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. Or Passed Three years Diploma Courses in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

Other than Science Subjects: Candidate must have passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subjects approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. More details in the notification.

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 Recruitment: Steps to apply online

  • Visit the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
  • Find the Recruitment Section.
  • Go to the recruitment or job opportunities 
  • Go to the Agniveervayu application form.
  • Carefully read all the instructions, guidelines, and eligibility criteria 
  • Enter required details provided in the Agniveervayu application.
  • Check and review the application form once, after filling all the details
  • Then click on the submit button to complete the process.

Selection Process: The selection process consists of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam. A list of candidates finally called for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2023 will be published in February.

Official Notification

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

'Traitors and helpless people are running...': Uddhav Thackeray takes a dig at NDA government in Maharashtra

Rajasthan man's heart skips a beat upon spotting 5-foot cobra in bathroom, details inside

Meet IAS Gaurav Budania, BHU graduate who cracked UPSC in his first attempt with AIR 13; know his success mantra

Watch: Viral Video shows spectacular yet scary cloud formation over Haridwar skies, netizens ask 'Doomsday?'

This college dropout used to sell SIM cards, became millionaire at 22; now runs Rs 80,000 crore company

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE