IAF Agniveer result 01/2022 declared at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, get direct link here

The enrollment list will be tentatively published by November 25 on the official website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 07:02 AM IST

File photo

The provisional select list of the Agniveervayu recruitment 01/2022 has been released by the Indian Air Force. Candidates can check the provisional select list for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022 through the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Candidates have to provide original certificates to the concerned CO, ASC by November 16, 2022, or the candidacy will be withdrawn. The enrollment list will be tentatively published by November 25 on the official website.

Indian Air Force Agniveer result 2022: Steps to check

  • Go to the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in
  • Click on the “Provisional Select List - 11 Nov 2022 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022" link
  • Select subject and list (PSL/not in PSL)
  • IAF Agniveer result will appear on the screen
  • Check and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

IAF Agniveer result 01/2022: direct link

