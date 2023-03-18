Search icon
IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check eligibility, how to apply

Interested candidates can apply through the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 06:53 AM IST

File photo

The application process for Indian Air Force's (IAF) Agniveervayu recruitment 2023 has begun and the last date to apply is March 31. The IAF Agniveervayu recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 20 onwards. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The applications are invited from only unmarried Indian male and female candidates.

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Candidates must have at least 50% marks in Mathematics, Physics, and English from a recognised board are required for students who completed their 12th grade in the Science stream to be eligible. Students pursuing engineering diplomas should have a minimum of 50%. And 50% in a two-year vocational degree that included two non-vocational subjects, math and physics.

Other than in the Science Stream: 50% on the 12th-grade exam is required. And the requirement of a minimum of 50% in the English subject.

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: how to apply
Candidates are to fill out ONLINE Applications by logging on to agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
During online registration, the following documents are to be uploaded as applicable by respective candidates: -
(a) Class 10th /matriculation passing certificate.
(b) Intermediate/10+2 or equivalent mark sheet

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Notification

 

