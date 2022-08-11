IAF Agniveer Recruitment Result 2022 DECLARED at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Details here

IAF Agniveer recruitment result 2022

The Agniveervayu recruitment 2022 result has been declared by the Indian Air Force (IAF) under the newly announced Agnipath scheme. Candidates who had applied to appear for the exam can check their result at the official website -- agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Candidates can also check the IAF Agniveervayu recruitment result 2022 via SMS services and email.

“Result of STAR 01/2022 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022 conducted online from 24 Jul 2022 to 31 Jul 2022 is uploaded and can be viewed under individual candidate's login. Also, SMS (on registered mobile no.) and email are being forwarded to all the shortlisted candidates,” the notification reads.

IAF Agniveer recruitment result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website-- agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Go to candidate login

Enter your registered email ID, password and sign in

Check your result and take a print out for future reference.

