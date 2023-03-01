IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: 12th pass candidates can apply; online application deadline, age limit, eligibility here

The Indian Air Force has declared the announcement for Agniveer Recruitment for 2023, which is fantastic news for army aspirants. Anyone who wants to join the Indian Air Force can apply to be an Agniveer. Anybody interested in applying for this fantastic chance can go to anipathvayu.cdc.in, Agniveervayu's official website. Both unmarried men and women are being sought for this recruiting. Beginning on May 5, 2023, the Agniveervayu examination will take place.

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply

The online examination application process will launch on March 17. By March 31, 2023, eligible applicants must submit their online applications through the official website.

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

At least 50% marks in Mathematics, Physics, and English from a recognised board are required for students who completed their 12th grade in the Science stream to be eligible. Students pursuing engineering diplomas should have a minimum of 50%. And 50% in a two-year vocational degree that included two non-vocational subjects, math and physics.

Other than in the Science Stream: 50% on the 12th grade exam is required. And the requirement of minimum of 50% in the English subject.

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Age limit

Candidates must have been born between December 26, 2006, and June 26, 2006. In other words, the age restriction shouldn't be higher than 21.

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

After applying, qualified candidates must take the online written examination on May 20, 2023. The physical fitness test and medical test will come after this. Please carefully read the notification below before applying. Agniveers will be hired under the Agneepath program for a period of four years in the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

What perks Agniveer will get?

Only 25% of Agniveers will receive permanent appointments after four years of training. Agniveer may also benefit from the Indian Air Force and CSD canteen while undergoing training. There will be Rs. 48 lakh in medical insurance. will receive 30 days of vacation each year. Moreover, a sick option will be available.