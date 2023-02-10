Search icon
IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2023 releasing today at afcat.cdac.in, know how to download hall ticket online

The AFCAT examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 24, 25 and 26, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

File photo

Indian Air Force to release the admit card for IAF AFCAT exam 2023 today (February 10, 2023). Once released, candidates can download the admit card through the official site of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. 

The IAF AFCAT admit card will be released at 11 am today on the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.  The AFCAT examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 24, 25 and 26, 2023. The IAF AFCAT first shift exam will be held from 9.45 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2.45 pm to 4.45 pm.  

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official site of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.
  • Click on IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2023 link available.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IAF AFCAT exam will comprise of subjects- General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test. The duration of the exam is 2 hours and the total number of questions will be 100 and maximum marks is 300. The Online exam will have objective type questions and will be in English medium only.

