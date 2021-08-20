IAF AFCAT admit card 2021 released on afcat.cdac.in, exam from August 28 - Direct link

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021: Indian Air Force (IAF) AFCAT Admit Card 2021 has been released today (August 20). Candidates can visit the official website to download admit card through the official site of IAF on afcat.cdac.in. The IAF AFCAT 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 28, 29, and 30, 2021.

Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to release on August 9 but was postponed due to some unknown reason.

Direct link to download IAF AFCAT admit card 2021: afcat.cdac.in

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021: How to download

- Visit the official site of IAF AFCAT.

- On the home page, click on login link.

- Submit your login credentials

- Check the details on the admit card and download it.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AFCAT 02/ 2021 Details Batch Paper

AFCAT (Non-Technical)Section I: General AwarenessSection II: Verbal Ability in EnglishSection III: Numerical Ability and ReasoningSection IV: Military Aptitude Test

AFCAT (EKT - Technical)Section I: MechanicalSection II: Computer ScienceSection III: Electrical & Electronic