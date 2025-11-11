FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification RELEASED at afcat.edcil.co.in: Registrations to begin from THIS date, know how to apply

The Indian Air Force has released the AFCAT 2026 notification. Registrations will open on November 17 and close on December 14, 2025, with the exam scheduled for January 31, 2026.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 01:18 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

IAF AFCAT 2026 Notification RELEASED at afcat.edcil.co.in: Registrations to begin from THIS date, know how to apply
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially announced the AFCAT 2026 exam, opening doors for young aspirants who dream of serving the nation as commissioned officers. The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) is one of the most sought-after exams for candidates aiming to join the Flying and Ground Duty branches of the IAF.

Registration dates and exam schedule

The online registration process for AFCAT 2026 will begin on November 17, 2025, and continue till December 14, 2025. The online exam is scheduled to be held on January 31, 2026.

Interested candidates can apply directly through the official website: afcat.edcil.co.in.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates can apply for three main categories: Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) and Ground Duty (Non-Technical).

  • Flying Branch & NCC Special Entry: Applicants should be between 20 and 24 years of age as on January 1, 2027 (born between January 2, 2003, and January 1, 2007).

Those with a valid Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) can apply up to 26 years of age.

  • Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical): The age limit is 20 to 26 years as on January 1, 2027 (born between January 2, 2001, and January 1, 2007).

Application fee

Candidates must pay an exam fee of Rs 550 + GST, which can only be submitted online through credit/debit cards or net banking. Offline payments such as cash or demand drafts will not be accepted.

About the exam

The AFCAT 2026 exam will be conducted online in English and will include 100 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 300 marks. The duration of the test will be two hours, covering subjects like General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability and Reasoning.

AFCAT is a golden opportunity for those passionate about flying, technology and national service. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the detailed notification on the official website before applying and start their preparation early for this prestigious exam.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
